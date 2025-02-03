How to Watch the Pistons vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 3 Published 12:54 am Monday, February 3, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-27) aim to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Detroit Pistons (25-24) on February 3, 2025.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48%).

In games Detroit shoots higher than 48% from the field, it is 14-6 overall.

The Pistons are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Pistons average 112.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 118.8 the Hawks give up.

Detroit has an 11-7 record when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Pistons have averaged.

Atlanta is 17-9 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 10th.

The Hawks put up only 2.3 more points per game (115.6) than the Pistons allow their opponents to score (113.3).

Atlanta is 18-12 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pistons are posting 0.6 fewer points per game (112) than they are in road games (112.6).

Defensively Detroit has been worse at home this season, allowing 113.6 points per game, compared to 113.2 in away games.

The Pistons are sinking 12.3 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.4 fewer threes and 4.1% points worse than they’re averaging on the road (13.7, 37.9%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, putting up 116.6 points per game, compared to 114.7 on the road. But they’re not as good defensively, conceding 119.1 points per game at home, and 118.5 away.

In 2024-25 Atlanta is allowing 0.6 more points per game at home (119.1) than on the road (118.5).

This season the Hawks are picking up fewer assists at home (28.7 per game) than on the road (29.3).

Pistons Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jaden Ivey Out Leg

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Clint Capela Out Back Trae Young Day-To-Day Achilles Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Personal

