How to Watch the NBA Today, February 4

The NBA’s seven-game card today is sure to please. The contests include the Boston Celtics against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

You will find info on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.

Watch the NBA Today – February 4

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and KFAA

NBCS-PH+ and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and MSG

TSN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and SCHN

YES and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN

CHSN and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN

KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

