How to Watch the NBA Today, February 4
Published 11:31 pm Monday, February 3, 2025
The NBA’s seven-game card today is sure to please. The contests include the Boston Celtics against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
You will find info on live coverage of today’s NBA action right here.
Watch the NBA Today – February 4
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: TSN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
