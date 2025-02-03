Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators play the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 50 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -17.
  • Nyquist has 20 points overall, picking up at least one point in 17 different games.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (48 opportunities).
  • Through 50 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 139 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • With a goal differential of +8, the team is 13th in the league.
  • The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
50 Games 1
20 Points 0
9 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

