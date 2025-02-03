Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3 Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Gustav Nyquist will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators play the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 50 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -17.

Nyquist has 20 points overall, picking up at least one point in 17 different games.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (48 opportunities).

Through 50 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 139 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

With a goal differential of +8, the team is 13th in the league.

The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 50 Games 1 20 Points 0 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

