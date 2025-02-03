Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3
Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025
Gustav Nyquist will be in action Monday when his Nashville Predators play the Ottawa Senators at Bridgestone Arena. Considering a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 50 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -17.
- Nyquist has 20 points overall, picking up at least one point in 17 different games.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 14.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (48 opportunities).
- Through 50 games, he has 20 points, with three multi-point games.
Senators Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 139 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- With a goal differential of +8, the team is 13th in the league.
- The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|50
|Games
|1
|20
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
