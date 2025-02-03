Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 51 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.
  • He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (50 opportunities).
  • In 51 games played this season, he has recorded 49 points, with 14 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Senators Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 139 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • With a goal differential of +8, the team is 13th in the league.
  • The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
51 Games 1
49 Points 0
18 Goals 0
31 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3?

Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Senators on February 3?

Print Article

SportsPlus