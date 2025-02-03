Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3 Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Filip Forsberg, will be on the ice Monday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Ottawa Senators. Prop bets for Forsberg in that upcoming Predators-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 51 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

He has accumulated at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.

He has six goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.

He has a 9.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (50 opportunities).

In 51 games played this season, he has recorded 49 points, with 14 multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 139 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

With a goal differential of +8, the team is 13th in the league.

The Senators are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 51 Games 1 49 Points 0 18 Goals 0 31 Assists 0

