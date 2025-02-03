Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on February 3 Published 5:55 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Two of the top players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators on Monday at Bridgestone Arena — starting at 7:30 PM ET — are the Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Senators’ Tim Stutzle.

Predators vs. Senators Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 51 18 31 49 Jonathan Marchessault 51 15 24 39 Roman Josi 47 9 26 35 Steven Stamkos 51 17 15 32 Ryan O’Reilly 48 14 15 29 Senators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Tim Stützle 52 17 35 52 Drake Batherson 52 15 28 43 Brady Tkachuk 52 20 19 39 Claude Giroux 52 10 25 35 Jake Sanderson 51 4 30 34

Predators vs. Senators Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 31st in the NHL with 133 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.

Nashville is ranked 22nd in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 164 (3.2 per game).

The Predators rank 18th in the league with a 21.09% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Senators have scored 147 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 22nd in the league.

Ottawa has been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 139 goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Senators have a 23.26% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 9 percentage.

