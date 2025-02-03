Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on February 3

Published 5:55 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on February 3

Two of the top players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators on Monday at Bridgestone Arena — starting at 7:30 PM ET — are the Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Senators’ Tim Stutzle.

Purchase tickets for this matchup at StubHub!

Predators vs. Senators Game Information

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 51 18 31 49
Jonathan Marchessault 51 15 24 39
Roman Josi 47 9 26 35
Steven Stamkos 51 17 15 32
Ryan O’Reilly 48 14 15 29
Senators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Tim Stützle 52 17 35 52
Drake Batherson 52 15 28 43
Brady Tkachuk 52 20 19 39
Claude Giroux 52 10 25 35
Jake Sanderson 51 4 30 34

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Predators vs. Senators Stat Comparison

  • The Predators are ranked 31st in the NHL with 133 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.
  • Nashville is ranked 22nd in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 164 (3.2 per game).
  • The Predators rank 18th in the league with a 21.09% power-play conversion rate this season.
  • The Senators have scored 147 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 22nd in the league.
  • Ottawa has been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 139 goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • The Senators have a 23.26% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 9 percentage.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id:

More Sports Plus

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game - February 3

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Print Article

SportsPlus