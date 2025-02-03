Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on February 3
Published 5:55 am Monday, February 3, 2025
Two of the top players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators on Monday at Bridgestone Arena — starting at 7:30 PM ET — are the Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Senators’ Tim Stutzle.
Purchase tickets for this matchup at StubHub!
Predators vs. Senators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Monday, February 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-120)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|51
|18
|31
|49
|Jonathan Marchessault
|51
|15
|24
|39
|Roman Josi
|47
|9
|26
|35
|Steven Stamkos
|51
|17
|15
|32
|Ryan O’Reilly
|48
|14
|15
|29
|Senators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Tim Stützle
|52
|17
|35
|52
|Drake Batherson
|52
|15
|28
|43
|Brady Tkachuk
|52
|20
|19
|39
|Claude Giroux
|52
|10
|25
|35
|Jake Sanderson
|51
|4
|30
|34
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Predators vs. Senators Stat Comparison
- The Predators are ranked 31st in the NHL with 133 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.
- Nashville is ranked 22nd in NHL play in goals against this season, having given up 164 (3.2 per game).
- The Predators rank 18th in the league with a 21.09% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Senators have scored 147 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 22nd in the league.
- Ottawa has been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 139 goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Senators have a 23.26% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 9 percentage.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
id: