Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3

Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 51 games, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of -6, and is averaging 21:26 on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 13 games, and has 18 points in all.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
  • He has a 5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 40 opportunities).
  • Through 51 games played this season, he has recorded 18 points, with four multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

  • The Senators have allowed 139 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
  • The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
  • The Senators have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa
51 Games 1
18 Points 0
5 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

