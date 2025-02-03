Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3
Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)
Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 51 games, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of -6, and is averaging 21:26 on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 13 games, and has 18 points in all.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
- He has a 5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 40 opportunities).
- Through 51 games played this season, he has recorded 18 points, with four multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Senators Defensive Insights
- The Senators have allowed 139 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
- The Senators have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Skjei vs. Senators
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Ottawa
|51
|Games
|1
|18
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: