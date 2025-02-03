Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Senators Game – February 3 Published 5:37 am Monday, February 3, 2025

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators face the Ottawa Senators on Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Senators matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 51 games, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of -6, and is averaging 21:26 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 13 games, and has 18 points in all.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

He has a 5% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 10 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 40 opportunities).

Through 51 games played this season, he has recorded 18 points, with four multi-point games.

Senators Defensive Insights

The Senators have allowed 139 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

The Senators have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 25.6 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Senators

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 51 Games 1 18 Points 0 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

