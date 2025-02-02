Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Ottawa Senators on TV or Streaming Live – February 3
Published 8:23 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025
The Nashville Predators (18-26-7) square off against the Ottawa Senators (28-20-4) in NHL action on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET at Bridgestone Arena and broadcast on ESPN+. The Predators are 14th in the Western Conference (43 points), while the Senators are sixth in the Eastern Conference (60 points).
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Predators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Filip Forsberg
|51
|18
|31
|49
|71
|29
|F Jonathan Marchessault
|51
|15
|24
|39
|59
|6
|D Roman Josi
|47
|9
|26
|35
|71
|23
|F Steven Stamkos
|51
|17
|15
|32
|31
|11
|F Ryan O’Reilly
|48
|14
|15
|29
|39
|19
Predators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.61 (29th)
- Goals Allowed: 3.22 (24th)
- Shots: 30.1 (5th)
- Shots Allowed: 29.1 (20th)
- Power Play %: 21.09 (18th)
- Penalty Kill %: 82.24 (8th)
Predators’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 vs. Blues: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- March 20 vs. Ducks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 vs. Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 23 at Blues: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 25 at Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
Senators’ Top Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|F Tim Stützle
|52
|17
|35
|52
|43
|15
|F Drake Batherson
|52
|15
|28
|43
|37
|17
|F Brady Tkachuk
|52
|20
|19
|39
|37
|11
|F Claude Giroux
|52
|10
|25
|35
|44
|13
|D Jake Sanderson
|51
|4
|30
|34
|63
|39
Senators Stat Rankings
- Goals: 2.83 (20th)
- Goals Allowed: 2.67 (6th)
- Shots: 29.7 (6th)
- Shots Allowed: 27.3 (10th)
- Power Play %: 23.26 (9th)
- Penalty Kill %: 78.81 (17th)
Senators’ Upcoming Schedule
- February 3 at Predators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 4 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 6 at Lightning: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 8 at Panthers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- February 22 vs. Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- February 26 vs. Jets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 1 vs. Sharks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 3 at Capitals: 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 5 at Blackhawks: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 8 vs. Rangers: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 10 vs. Red Wings: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 11 at Flyers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 13 vs. Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 15 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 18 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 20 vs. Avalanche: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 22 at Devils: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 25 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 27 at Red Wings: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
- March 29 vs. Blue Jackets: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+
