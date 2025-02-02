Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 15

Published 5:03 am Sunday, February 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Basketball Tickets - Saturday, February 15

The Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (16-5, 4-4 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Vanderbilt
74.5 Points For 81.2
58.6 Points Against 70.9
44.4% Field Goal % 46.1%
36.1% Opponent Field Goal % 44.8%
33.2% Three Point % 33.0%
26.0% Opponent Three Point % 36.6%

Tennessee’s Top Players

  • Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 17.9 points per game.
  • Zakai Zeigler leads Tennessee with 7.4 assists per game and Igor Milicic Jr. paces the team with 8.1 rebounds per outing.
  • The Volunteers are led by Lanier from beyond the arc. He connects on 3.6 shots from deep per game.
  • Zeigler leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.7 blocks a contest to pace Tennessee.

Vanderbilt’s Top Players

  • The Commodores leader in scoring is Jason Edwards with 17.6 points per game. He also adds 2.2 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game.
  • The Vanderbilt leaders in rebounds and assists are Devin (7.8 rebounds per game) and A.J Hoggard (4.6 assists per game).
  • Tyler Nickel is tops from three-point range for the Commodores, hitting 2.3 treys per game.
  • Vanderbilt’s Tyler has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.1 per game and McGlockton is first in blocks with 1.3 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2025 Missouri Thompson-Boling Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma Lloyd Noble Center
2/11/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena
2/15/2025 Vanderbilt Thompson-Boling Arena
2/22/2025 @ Texas A&M Reed Arena
2/25/2025 @ LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Vanderbilt Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/8/2025 Texas Memorial Gymnasium
2/11/2025 Auburn Memorial Gymnasium
2/15/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
2/19/2025 @ Kentucky Rupp Arena
2/22/2025 Ole Miss Memorial Gymnasium

