Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Basketball Tickets – Saturday, February 15
Published 5:03 am Sunday, February 2, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers (18-4, 5-4 SEC) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (16-5, 4-4 SEC) in a matchup of SEC teams at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on SEC Network.
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt 2024-25 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Vanderbilt
|74.5
|Points For
|81.2
|58.6
|Points Against
|70.9
|44.4%
|Field Goal %
|46.1%
|36.1%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|44.8%
|33.2%
|Three Point %
|33.0%
|26.0%
|Opponent Three Point %
|36.6%
Tennessee’s Top Players
- Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 17.9 points per game.
- Zakai Zeigler leads Tennessee with 7.4 assists per game and Igor Milicic Jr. paces the team with 8.1 rebounds per outing.
- The Volunteers are led by Lanier from beyond the arc. He connects on 3.6 shots from deep per game.
- Zeigler leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.7 blocks a contest to pace Tennessee.
Vanderbilt’s Top Players
- The Commodores leader in scoring is Jason Edwards with 17.6 points per game. He also adds 2.2 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game.
- The Vanderbilt leaders in rebounds and assists are Devin (7.8 rebounds per game) and A.J Hoggard (4.6 assists per game).
- Tyler Nickel is tops from three-point range for the Commodores, hitting 2.3 treys per game.
- Vanderbilt’s Tyler has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 2.1 per game and McGlockton is first in blocks with 1.3 per game.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|–
Lloyd Noble Center
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|–
Rupp Arena
|2/15/2025
|Vanderbilt
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/22/2025
|@ Texas A&M
|–
Reed Arena
|2/25/2025
|@ LSU
|–
Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2025
|@ Florida
|–
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/8/2025
|Texas
|–
Memorial Gymnasium
|2/11/2025
|Auburn
|–
Memorial Gymnasium
|2/15/2025
|@ Tennessee
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/19/2025
|@ Kentucky
|–
Rupp Arena
|2/22/2025
|Ole Miss
|–
Memorial Gymnasium
