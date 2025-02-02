Tennessee vs. Missouri Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 2 Published 2:56 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday’s game between the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (15-5) and the Missouri Tigers (12-11) at Mizzou Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-67 and heavily favors Tennessee to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 2.

Based on our computer prediction, Missouri is projected to cover the spread (15.5) against Tennessee. The two sides are expected to fall short of the 151.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena Line: Tennessee -15.5

Tennessee -15.5 Point total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -1408, Missouri +800

Tennessee vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 81, Missouri 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Missouri

Pick ATS: Missouri (+15.5)

Missouri (+15.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)

Tennessee has a 7-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Missouri, who is 3-4-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Volunteers’ games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Tigers’ games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 161.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the last 10 contests. Missouri has gone 3-4 against the spread and 1-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 22.4 points per game (scoring 91.9 points per game to rank second in college basketball while giving up 69.5 per contest to rank 294th in college basketball) and have a +448 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by eight boards on average. It records 38.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 11th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 30.5 per contest.

Tennessee knocks down 11.1 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball), 6.4 more than its opponents (4.7).

The Volunteers’ 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 74.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 67th in college basketball.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 8.6 turnovers per game, committing 13.8 (74th in college basketball action) while forcing 22.4 (ninth in college basketball).

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (posting 70 points per game, 99th in college basketball, and giving up 64.7 per contest, 193rd in college basketball) and have a +120 scoring differential.

Missouri is 265th in college basketball at 30.4 rebounds per game. That’s similar to the 29.7 its opponents average.

Missouri hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 38% from beyond the arc (fifth-best in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.6%.

Missouri has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 14.3 (102nd in college basketball) while forcing 16 (152nd in college basketball).

