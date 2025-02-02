Teen Corner: Finding someone who can make you feel at home Published 9:08 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Abby Sherman

Bear Tracks

There is one distinguishing difference between a house and a home: a house is the place where you live, while a home is a place that is lived in; where you can just feel warmth and years of memories. At home, you feel safe, peaceful, and relaxed.

There are some people who are the equivalent of home — those you truly have a connection with; those who you feel like you’ve known forever. I feel at home with a person when I can be myself, when we’re both able to be present with one another, and when I truly know that person.

I feel at home with a person when I can be myself. I like when I can be comfortable with someone and not worry about being judged. I’m at ease when I don’t have to be someone I’m not. I feel comfortable when I know I’m accepted; when I’m loved even with my flaws. No one is perfect, and I like not feeling pressured to hold myself to an unattainable standard when I’m with a person.

I feel at home when we’re both able to be present in each other’s company; when we can just sit and talk. When I’m with a person, I don’t want us to be preoccupied with our devices — I love when I don’t even think about my phone the whole time I’m with someone; when all I care about is being in the present with them. This establishes a true friendship, and this type of connection leads to more deep and important conversations, not just superficial ones. It makes for a much more meaningful relationship/friendship.

When I truly know a person is when I feel at home. This is when I’m able to tell you the ins and outs of their lives — their favorite things, their pet peeves, their hopes and dreams, their accomplishments and struggles. Truly knowing and understanding a person establishes a personal connection and makes me feel the most comfortable.

This is what makes me feel at home with a person — when I can be myself, when we’re both present with one another, and when I truly know that person.

When given the choice between a house and a home, choose home.

(Abby Sherman is a senior at Harlan County High School)