Predators vs. Senators Injury Report Today – February 3
Published 7:41 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025
Currently, the Nashville Predators (18-26-7) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Ottawa Senators (28-20-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, February 3 at 7:30 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Noah Gregor
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nick Cousins
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Linus Ullmark
|G
|Out
|Back
|Nick Jensen
|D
|Day-To-Day
|Undisclosed
Predators vs. Senators Game Info
- Date: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 133 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, Nashville has given up 164 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd in league play.
- Their goal differential (-31) ranks 29th in the league.
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators have 147 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the league.
- Ottawa has one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 139 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.
- With a goal differential of +8, they are 13th in the league.
Predators vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-129)
|Senators (+109)
|5.5
