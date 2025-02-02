Predators vs. Senators Injury Report Today – February 3 Published 7:41 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

Currently, the Nashville Predators (18-26-7) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Ottawa Senators (28-20-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, February 3 at 7:30 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jacob Bernard-Docker D Out Ankle Noah Gregor C Out Lower Body Nick Cousins C Out Knee Linus Ullmark G Out Back Nick Jensen D Day-To-Day Undisclosed

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 133 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, Nashville has given up 164 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd in league play.

Their goal differential (-31) ranks 29th in the league.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators have 147 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the league.

Ottawa has one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 139 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.

With a goal differential of +8, they are 13th in the league.

Predators vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-129) Senators (+109) 5.5

