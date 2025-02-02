Predators vs. Senators Injury Report Today – February 3

Published 7:41 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

Currently, the Nashville Predators (18-26-7) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Ottawa Senators (28-20-4) at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, February 3 at 7:30 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jacob Bernard-Docker D Out Ankle
Noah Gregor C Out Lower Body
Nick Cousins C Out Knee
Linus Ullmark G Out Back
Nick Jensen D Day-To-Day Undisclosed

Predators vs. Senators Game Info

  • Date: Monday, February 3, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 133 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Defensively, Nashville has given up 164 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 22nd in league play.
  • Their goal differential (-31) ranks 29th in the league.

Senators Season Insights

  • The Senators have 147 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the league.
  • Ottawa has one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 139 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.
  • With a goal differential of +8, they are 13th in the league.

Predators vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-129) Senators (+109) 5.5

