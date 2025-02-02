Pistons vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 3 Published 10:16 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-27) will attempt to break an eight-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Detroit Pistons (25-24) on Monday, February 3, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on FDSDET and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Pistons vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Pistons 118 – Hawks 112

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pistons (- 3.5)

Pistons (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-5.8)

Pistons (-5.8) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

The Pistons (25-24-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51% of the time, 8.1% more often than the Hawks (21-28-0) this season.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 56.5% of the time. That’s more often than Detroit covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (44.4%).

Detroit and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.1% of the time this season (26 out of 49). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (29 out of 49).

The Pistons have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-5) this season, higher than the .452 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (14-17).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pistons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Performance Insights

This season, the Pistons are putting up 112.3 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 113.3 points per contest (16th-ranked).

Detroit ranks fourth-best in the NBA by allowing only 42.4 rebounds per game. It ranks 10th in the league by grabbing 44.9 boards per contest.

The Pistons rank 17th in the NBA with 25.6 dimes per game.

Detroit is averaging 14.8 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.9 turnovers per contest (13th-ranked).

The Pistons are making 13 threes per game (16th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 36% three-point percentage (14th-ranked).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense the Hawks are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA (115.6 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (118.8 points allowed per game).

Atlanta collects 45.2 rebounds per game and give up 45 boards, ranking eighth and 22nd, respectively, in the league.

The Hawks are sixth in the NBA in assists (29 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fourth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.3 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

At 12.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.3% from downtown, the Hawks are 18th and 25th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: