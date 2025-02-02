How to Watch the NBA Today, February 3 Published 11:31 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

The NBA’s 10-game lineup today is not one to miss. The contests include the Milwaukee Bucks against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.

We have what you need in terms of how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – February 3

Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: MNMT and FDSSE

MNMT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSSE

FDSDET and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and MSG

NBA TV, SCHN, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSN

NBCS-CA and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSW

FDSSE and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSWI

FDSOK and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSIN

KJZZ and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and Gulf Coast Sports

ALT, KTVD, and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSFL

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily

KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

