How to Watch Tennessee vs. Missouri Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 2
Published 4:46 am Sunday, February 2, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers (15-5) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Missouri Tigers (12-11) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Mizzou Arena. It will air at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.
Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- At 70 points scored per game and 64.7 points allowed, the Tigers are 99th in college basketball on offense and 193rd defensively.
- Tennessee ranks 11th-best in the country by grabbing 38.5 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 128th in college basketball (30.5 allowed per contest).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 185th in the nation in assists at 13 per game.
- Tennessee ranks ninth-best in college basketball by forcing 22.4 turnovers per game. It ranks 74th in college basketball by averaging 13.8 turnovers per contest.
- In 2024-25 the Tigers are 97th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38%).
- This season, Tennessee is allowing 4.7 threes per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 26.9% (30th-ranked) from three-point land.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 32.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 67.4% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 27.9% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 72.1% have been 2-pointers.
Missouri 2024-25 Stats
- The Tigers score 70 points per game and allow 64.7, ranking them 99th in the nation offensively and 193rd on defense.
- On the boards, Missouri is 265th in the nation in rebounds (30.4 per game). It is 108th in rebounds allowed (29.7 per game).
- This season the Tigers are ranked 185th in college basketball in assists at 13 per game.
- At 14.3 turnovers committed per game and 16 turnovers forced, Missouri is 102nd and 152nd in college basketball, respectively.
- Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 97th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.1). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 38%.
- Giving up 6 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.6% from downtown, Missouri is 181st and 215th in the country, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 67.4% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 32.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.1% of the Tigers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 27.9% have been 3-pointers.
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|20
|17.5
|5.9
|3.2
|3.2
|0.8
|1
|Ruby Whitehorn
|20
|13.5
|4.6
|1.8
|1.1
|0.4
|0.8
|Jewel Spear
|18
|12.3
|2.8
|1.7
|1.1
|0.2
|2.7
|Samara Spencer
|20
|11.2
|3.9
|5.5
|1.4
|0.2
|2.3
|Lazaria Spearman
|20
|10.9
|6.1
|0.7
|0.8
|0.4
|0.7
Missouri’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Grace Slaughter
|23
|14.8
|3.4
|0.8
|0.7
|0.1
|1.7
|Ashton Judd
|23
|11.7
|5
|1.6
|1.1
|0.3
|1.7
|Laniah Randle
|23
|11.4
|6.1
|1.2
|2
|0.4
|0
|Abbey Schreacke
|23
|8.8
|1.4
|1
|0.8
|0
|2.3
|Angelique Ngalakulondi
|23
|6.3
|4.5
|0.8
|0.3
|1
|0
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET
- February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET
- February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET
- February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET
- February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET
- February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET
Missouri’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 2 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET
- February 6 vs. LSU at 7:30 PM ET
- February 9 at Texas A&M at 4:00 PM ET
- February 16 vs. Oklahoma at 2:00 PM ET
- February 20 vs. Kentucky at 7:30 PM ET
- February 23 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET
