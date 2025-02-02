How to Watch Tennessee vs. Missouri Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 2 Published 4:46 am Sunday, February 2, 2025

The Tennessee Volunteers (15-5) will be trying to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Missouri Tigers (12-11) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Mizzou Arena. It will air at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you’re looking for where to watch this game, it will air on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

At 70 points scored per game and 64.7 points allowed, the Tigers are 99th in college basketball on offense and 193rd defensively.

Tennessee ranks 11th-best in the country by grabbing 38.5 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 128th in college basketball (30.5 allowed per contest).

This season the Tigers are ranked 185th in the nation in assists at 13 per game.

Tennessee ranks ninth-best in college basketball by forcing 22.4 turnovers per game. It ranks 74th in college basketball by averaging 13.8 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25 the Tigers are 97th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38%).

This season, Tennessee is allowing 4.7 threes per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) and is allowing opponents to shoot 26.9% (30th-ranked) from three-point land.

In 2024-25, the Tigers have attempted 32.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 67.4% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 27.9% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 72.1% have been 2-pointers.

Missouri 2024-25 Stats

The Tigers score 70 points per game and allow 64.7, ranking them 99th in the nation offensively and 193rd on defense.

On the boards, Missouri is 265th in the nation in rebounds (30.4 per game). It is 108th in rebounds allowed (29.7 per game).

This season the Tigers are ranked 185th in college basketball in assists at 13 per game.

At 14.3 turnovers committed per game and 16 turnovers forced, Missouri is 102nd and 152nd in college basketball, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Tigers are 97th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.1). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 38%.

Giving up 6 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.6% from downtown, Missouri is 181st and 215th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 67.4% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 32.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72.1% of the Tigers’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 27.9% have been 3-pointers.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 20 17.5 5.9 3.2 3.2 0.8 1 Ruby Whitehorn 20 13.5 4.6 1.8 1.1 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 18 12.3 2.8 1.7 1.1 0.2 2.7 Samara Spencer 20 11.2 3.9 5.5 1.4 0.2 2.3 Lazaria Spearman 20 10.9 6.1 0.7 0.8 0.4 0.7

Missouri’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Grace Slaughter 23 14.8 3.4 0.8 0.7 0.1 1.7 Ashton Judd 23 11.7 5 1.6 1.1 0.3 1.7 Laniah Randle 23 11.4 6.1 1.2 2 0.4 0 Abbey Schreacke 23 8.8 1.4 1 0.8 0 2.3 Angelique Ngalakulondi 23 6.3 4.5 0.8 0.3 1 0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

Missouri’s Upcoming Schedule

February 2 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. LSU at 7:30 PM ET

February 9 at Texas A&M at 4:00 PM ET

February 16 vs. Oklahoma at 2:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Kentucky at 7:30 PM ET

February 23 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

