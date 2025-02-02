How to Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 2
Published 4:46 am Sunday, February 2, 2025
The Tennessee Volunteers (15-5) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Missouri Tigers (12-11) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Mizzou Arena. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
If you want to know where to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network +.
Email newsletter signup
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Missouri vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Missouri 2024-25 Stats
- The Volunteers are the second-best team in the country in points scored (91.9 per game) and 294th in points conceded (69.5).
- With 30.4 rebounds per game, Missouri ranks 265th in college basketball. It allows 29.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 108th in college basketball.
- This season the Volunteers are ranked 35th in college basketball in assists at 16.6 per game.
- Missouri is averaging 14.3 turnovers per game (102nd-ranked in college basketball). It is forcing 16 turnovers per contest (152nd-ranked).
- In 2024-25 the Volunteers are best in the nation in 3-point makes (11.1 per game), and they rank No. 100 in 3-point percentage (33.1%).
- With 6 threes conceded per game, Missouri is 181st in college basketball. It is allowing a 31.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 215th in college basketball.
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 43.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 56.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.2% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 67.8% have been 2-pointers.
Tennessee 2024-25 Stats
- On offense, the Volunteers are the second-best team in college basketball (91.9 points per game). Defensively, they are 294th (69.5 points allowed per game).
- On the glass, Tennessee is 11th-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.5 per game). It is 128th in rebounds allowed (30.5 per game).
- At 16.6 assists per game, the Volunteers are 35th in the country.
- In 2024-25, Tennessee is 74th in college basketball in turnovers committed (13.8 per game) and ninth-best in turnovers forced (22.4).
- The Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and 100th in 3-point percentage (33.1%).
- In 2024-25, Tennessee is 36th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (4.7 per game) and 30th in defensive 3-point percentage (26.9%).
- In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 56.7% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.8% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 32.2% have been 3-pointers.
Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Missouri’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Grace Slaughter
|23
|14.8
|3.4
|0.8
|0.7
|0.1
|1.7
|Ashton Judd
|23
|11.7
|5
|1.6
|1.1
|0.3
|1.7
|Laniah Randle
|23
|11.4
|6.1
|1.2
|2
|0.4
|0
|Abbey Schreacke
|23
|8.8
|1.4
|1
|0.8
|0
|2.3
|Angelique Ngalakulondi
|23
|6.3
|4.5
|0.8
|0.3
|1
|0
Tennessee’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talaysia Cooper
|20
|17.5
|5.9
|3.2
|3.2
|0.8
|1
|Ruby Whitehorn
|20
|13.5
|4.6
|1.8
|1.1
|0.4
|0.8
|Jewel Spear
|18
|12.3
|2.8
|1.7
|1.1
|0.2
|2.7
|Samara Spencer
|20
|11.2
|3.9
|5.5
|1.4
|0.2
|2.3
|Lazaria Spearman
|20
|10.9
|6.1
|0.7
|0.8
|0.4
|0.7
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Missouri’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 2 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET
- February 6 vs. LSU at 7:30 PM ET
- February 9 at Texas A&M at 4:00 PM ET
- February 16 vs. Oklahoma at 2:00 PM ET
- February 20 vs. Kentucky at 7:30 PM ET
- February 23 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET
Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule
- February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET
- February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET
- February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET
- February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET
- February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET
- February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET
Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!