How to Watch Missouri vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – February 2

The Tennessee Volunteers (15-5) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Missouri Tigers (12-11) on Sunday, February 2, 2025 at Mizzou Arena. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it can be found on SEC Network +.

Missouri vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Missouri 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are the second-best team in the country in points scored (91.9 per game) and 294th in points conceded (69.5).

With 30.4 rebounds per game, Missouri ranks 265th in college basketball. It allows 29.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 108th in college basketball.

This season the Volunteers are ranked 35th in college basketball in assists at 16.6 per game.

Missouri is averaging 14.3 turnovers per game (102nd-ranked in college basketball). It is forcing 16 turnovers per contest (152nd-ranked).

In 2024-25 the Volunteers are best in the nation in 3-point makes (11.1 per game), and they rank No. 100 in 3-point percentage (33.1%).

With 6 threes conceded per game, Missouri is 181st in college basketball. It is allowing a 31.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 215th in college basketball.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 43.3% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 56.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.2% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 67.8% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

On offense, the Volunteers are the second-best team in college basketball (91.9 points per game). Defensively, they are 294th (69.5 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Tennessee is 11th-best in college basketball in rebounds (38.5 per game). It is 128th in rebounds allowed (30.5 per game).

At 16.6 assists per game, the Volunteers are 35th in the country.

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 74th in college basketball in turnovers committed (13.8 per game) and ninth-best in turnovers forced (22.4).

The Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (11.1 per game) and 100th in 3-point percentage (33.1%).

In 2024-25, Tennessee is 36th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (4.7 per game) and 30th in defensive 3-point percentage (26.9%).

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 56.7% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.8% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 32.2% have been 3-pointers.

Missouri’s Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Grace Slaughter 23 14.8 3.4 0.8 0.7 0.1 1.7 Ashton Judd 23 11.7 5 1.6 1.1 0.3 1.7 Laniah Randle 23 11.4 6.1 1.2 2 0.4 0 Abbey Schreacke 23 8.8 1.4 1 0.8 0 2.3 Angelique Ngalakulondi 23 6.3 4.5 0.8 0.3 1 0

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 20 17.5 5.9 3.2 3.2 0.8 1 Ruby Whitehorn 20 13.5 4.6 1.8 1.1 0.4 0.8 Jewel Spear 18 12.3 2.8 1.7 1.1 0.2 2.7 Samara Spencer 20 11.2 3.9 5.5 1.4 0.2 2.3 Lazaria Spearman 20 10.9 6.1 0.7 0.8 0.4 0.7

Missouri’s Upcoming Schedule

February 2 vs. Tennessee at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. LSU at 7:30 PM ET

February 9 at Texas A&M at 4:00 PM ET

February 16 vs. Oklahoma at 2:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Kentucky at 7:30 PM ET

February 23 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

February 16 vs. Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

February 20 vs. Alabama at 6:30 PM ET

