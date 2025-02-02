How to Pick the Predators vs. Senators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 3
Published 12:50 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025
Monday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:30 PM ET, includes plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before making any wagers.
Predators vs. Senators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 23 times this season.
- So far this season, 22 games Ottawa has played finished with over 5.5 goals.
- The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.1 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.61) and the Senators (2.83).
- These two teams are conceding a combined 5.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -130
- The Predators are 14-18 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- Nashville is 11-14 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (44.0% win percentage).
- The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 56.5% in this contest.
Senators Moneyline: +109
- Ottawa has pulled off an upset victory 11 times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 23 games as the underdog).
- The Senators have won eight games with moneyline odds of +109 or longer (in 16 such games).
- Ottawa’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 47.8% to win this game.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Nashville 4, Ottawa 3
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg has been imperative to Nashville’s offense this season, recording 49 points in 51 games.
- Jonathan Marchessault has 15 goals and 24 assists for Nashville to compile 39 total points (0.8 per game).
- Through 47 games, Roman Josi has proven himself as a contributor for Nashville. He has 35 points (nine goals and 26 assists).
- Juuse Saros (11-21-6) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .900 for Nashville.
Senators Points Leaders
- Tim Stutzle is a top offensive contributor for his club with 52 points (one per game). He has totaled 17 goals and 35 assists in 52 games (playing 19:43 per game).
- Drake Batherson’s 43 points this season, including 15 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Ottawa.
- Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk has 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) this season.
- Linus Ullmark’s record stands at 12-7-2 on the season, giving up 51 goals (2.4 goals against average) and amassing 550 saves with a .915 save percentage (11th in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|L 3-1
|Home
|-146
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|L 4-3
|Away
|-125
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|L 3-0
|Away
|-120
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|–
|Home
|-130
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|–
|Home
|–
|2/22/2025
|Avalanche
|–
|Home
|–
Senators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/26/2025
|Utah Hockey Club
|W 3-1
|Home
|-120
|1/30/2025
|Capitals
|W 5-4
|Home
|-111
|2/1/2025
|Wild
|W 6-0
|Home
|-144
|2/3/2025
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+109
|2/4/2025
|Lightning
|–
|Away
|–
|2/6/2025
|Lightning
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8/2025
|Panthers
|–
|Away
|–
Nashville vs. Ottawa Game Info
- Date: Monday, February 3, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
