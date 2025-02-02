How to Pick the Predators vs. Senators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 3 Published 12:50 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

Monday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:30 PM ET, includes plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before making any wagers.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Senators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 23 times this season.

So far this season, 22 games Ottawa has played finished with over 5.5 goals.

The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.1 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.61) and the Senators (2.83).

These two teams are conceding a combined 5.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -130

The Predators are 14-18 this season when favored on the moneyline.

Nashville is 11-14 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (44.0% win percentage).

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 56.5% in this contest.

Senators Moneyline: +109

Ottawa has pulled off an upset victory 11 times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 23 games as the underdog).

The Senators have won eight games with moneyline odds of +109 or longer (in 16 such games).

Ottawa’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 47.8% to win this game.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Ottawa 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has been imperative to Nashville’s offense this season, recording 49 points in 51 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 15 goals and 24 assists for Nashville to compile 39 total points (0.8 per game).

Through 47 games, Roman Josi has proven himself as a contributor for Nashville. He has 35 points (nine goals and 26 assists).

Juuse Saros (11-21-6) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .900 for Nashville.

Senators Points Leaders

Tim Stutzle is a top offensive contributor for his club with 52 points (one per game). He has totaled 17 goals and 35 assists in 52 games (playing 19:43 per game).

Drake Batherson’s 43 points this season, including 15 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Ottawa.

Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk has 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) this season.

Linus Ullmark’s record stands at 12-7-2 on the season, giving up 51 goals (2.4 goals against average) and amassing 550 saves with a .915 save percentage (11th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/29/2025 Canucks L 3-1 Home -146 1/31/2025 Sabres L 4-3 Away -125 2/1/2025 Penguins L 3-0 Away -120 2/3/2025 Senators – Home -130 2/7/2025 Blackhawks – Away – 2/8/2025 Sabres – Home – 2/22/2025 Avalanche – Home –

Senators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/26/2025 Utah Hockey Club W 3-1 Home -120 1/30/2025 Capitals W 5-4 Home -111 2/1/2025 Wild W 6-0 Home -144 2/3/2025 Predators – Away +109 2/4/2025 Lightning – Away – 2/6/2025 Lightning – Away – 2/8/2025 Panthers – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Ottawa Game Info

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: