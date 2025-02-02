How to Pick the Predators vs. Senators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 3

Published 12:50 pm Sunday, February 2, 2025

By Data Skrive

Monday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 7:30 PM ET, includes plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we go over the best bets for this matchup, so take a glimpse before making any wagers.

Predators vs. Senators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

  • Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (5.5 goals) 23 times this season.
  • So far this season, 22 games Ottawa has played finished with over 5.5 goals.
  • The over/under for this game (5.5) is 0.1 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.61) and the Senators (2.83).
  • These two teams are conceding a combined 5.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -130

  • The Predators are 14-18 this season when favored on the moneyline.
  • Nashville is 11-14 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter (44.0% win percentage).
  • The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 56.5% in this contest.

Senators Moneyline: +109

  • Ottawa has pulled off an upset victory 11 times when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (in 23 games as the underdog).
  • The Senators have won eight games with moneyline odds of +109 or longer (in 16 such games).
  • Ottawa’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 47.8% to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Nashville 4, Ottawa 3

Predators Points Leaders

  • Filip Forsberg has been imperative to Nashville’s offense this season, recording 49 points in 51 games.
  • Jonathan Marchessault has 15 goals and 24 assists for Nashville to compile 39 total points (0.8 per game).
  • Through 47 games, Roman Josi has proven himself as a contributor for Nashville. He has 35 points (nine goals and 26 assists).
  • Juuse Saros (11-21-6) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .900 for Nashville.

Senators Points Leaders

  • Tim Stutzle is a top offensive contributor for his club with 52 points (one per game). He has totaled 17 goals and 35 assists in 52 games (playing 19:43 per game).
  • Drake Batherson’s 43 points this season, including 15 goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Ottawa.
  • Ottawa’s Brady Tkachuk has 39 points (20 goals, 19 assists) this season.
  • Linus Ullmark’s record stands at 12-7-2 on the season, giving up 51 goals (2.4 goals against average) and amassing 550 saves with a .915 save percentage (11th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
1/29/2025 Canucks L 3-1 Home -146
1/31/2025 Sabres L 4-3 Away -125
2/1/2025 Penguins L 3-0 Away -120
2/3/2025 Senators Home -130
2/7/2025 Blackhawks Away
2/8/2025 Sabres Home
2/22/2025 Avalanche Home

Senators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
1/26/2025 Utah Hockey Club W 3-1 Home -120
1/30/2025 Capitals W 5-4 Home -111
2/1/2025 Wild W 6-0 Home -144
2/3/2025 Predators Away +109
2/4/2025 Lightning Away
2/6/2025 Lightning Away
2/8/2025 Panthers Away

Nashville vs. Ottawa Game Info

  • Date: Monday, February 3, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

