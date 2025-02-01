Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1? Published 6:52 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

When the Nashville Predators take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in 15 of 50 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.9%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 189 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:03 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 17:13 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:00 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

id: