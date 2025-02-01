Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1? Published 6:52 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Ryan O’Reilly going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Penguins?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in 11 of 47 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (four shots).

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are giving up 189 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 21:05 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 19:52 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: