Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?
Published 6:52 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in seven of 46 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Penguins.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus 14 assists.
- He has a 6.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 189 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|25:02
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:30
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|27:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|25:31
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|25:04
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|24:34
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|31:25
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|28:51
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
