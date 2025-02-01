Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1? Published 6:52 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Nashville Predators square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In 13 of 50 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins are giving up 189 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

