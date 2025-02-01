Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1?
Published 6:52 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
Will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp when the Nashville Predators square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In 13 of 50 games this season, Marchessault has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken two shots and scored one goal.
- Marchessault has picked up three goals and 13 assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 9.9% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins are giving up 189 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:08
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|4
|1
|3
|18:20
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:56
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:07
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
