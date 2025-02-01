Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Penguins on February 1? Published 6:52 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

Can we expect Gustav Nyquist scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in nine of 49 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Nyquist has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 14.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are giving up 189 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/31/2025 Sabres 0 0 0 19:18 Away L 4-3 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:07 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 1 0 16:54 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 15:19 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:10 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 15:07 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

id: