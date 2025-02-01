Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does a bet on Stamkos interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -13, in 18:05 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has 32 points overall, picking up at least one point in 25 different games.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 50 opportunities).
  • In 50 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins rank 31st in goals against, giving up 189 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of -36, the team is 30th in the league.
  • The Penguins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
50 Games 1
32 Points 1
17 Goals 1
15 Assists 0

