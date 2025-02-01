Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1 Published 5:38 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does a bet on Stamkos interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -13, in 18:05 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has 32 points overall, picking up at least one point in 25 different games.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 50 opportunities).

In 50 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins rank 31st in goals against, giving up 189 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -36, the team is 30th in the league.

The Penguins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 50 Games 1 32 Points 1 17 Goals 1 15 Assists 0

