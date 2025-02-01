Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1
Published 5:38 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, will be in action Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Does a bet on Stamkos interest you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus rating is -13, in 18:05 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos has 32 points overall, picking up at least one point in 25 different games.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated nine goals and five assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 15.9% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 50 opportunities).
- In 50 games played this season, he has put up 32 points, with six multi-point games.
Penguins Defensive Insights
- The Penguins rank 31st in goals against, giving up 189 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of -36, the team is 30th in the league.
- The Penguins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|50
|Games
|1
|32
|Points
|1
|17
|Goals
|1
|15
|Assists
|0
