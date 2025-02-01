Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1 Published 5:38 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:51 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 24 games, with 29 points in total.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and four assists.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (46 opportunities).

He has registered a point in 24 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins have given up 189 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in league play in goals against.

The team’s -36 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

The Penguins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 47 Games 1 29 Points 1 14 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

