Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1

Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:51 per game on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 24 games, with 29 points in total.
  • On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and four assists.
  • He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (46 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in 24 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins have given up 189 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in league play in goals against.
  • The team’s -36 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
  • The Penguins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
47 Games 1
29 Points 1
14 Goals 0
15 Assists 1

