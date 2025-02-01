Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1
Published 5:38 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
Ryan O’Reilly and the Nashville Predators will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus rating is -13, in 17:51 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly has accumulated at least one point in 24 games, with 29 points in total.
- On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and four assists.
- He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (46 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in 24 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Penguins Defensive Insights
- The Penguins have given up 189 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 31st in league play in goals against.
- The team’s -36 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
- The Penguins are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|47
|Games
|1
|29
|Points
|1
|14
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|1
id: