Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1 Published 5:38 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins meet at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Josi in the Predators-Penguins game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 46 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -23, and is averaging 23:42 on the ice.

Josi has 35 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 24 different games.

He has two goals on the power play, and also 14 assists.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.6% of them.

In 23 of the 45 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 46 games played this season, he has recorded 35 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins rank 31st in goals against, allowing 189 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -36, the team is 30th in the league.

The Penguins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 46 Games 0 35 Points 0 9 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: