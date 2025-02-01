Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – February 1

Published 5:38 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - February 1

Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins meet at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Josi in the Predators-Penguins game? Use our stats and information to help you.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 46 games, Josi has a plus-minus of -23, and is averaging 23:42 on the ice.
  • Josi has 35 points overall, accumulating at least one point in 24 different games.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also 14 assists.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 6.6% of them.
  • In 23 of the 45 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 46 games played this season, he has recorded 35 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins rank 31st in goals against, allowing 189 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -36, the team is 30th in the league.
  • The Penguins have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
46 Games 0
35 Points 0
9 Goals 0
26 Assists 0

