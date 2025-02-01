NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 2
Published 7:31 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025
The matchups in a Sunday NBA slate sure to please include the Boston Celtics taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 2
Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls
- Spread: Pistons -4.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 6.5 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.6 points)
- Total: 238.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: