NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 2

The matchups in a Sunday NBA slate sure to please include the Boston Celtics taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 2

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Pistons -4.5

Pistons -4.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 6.5 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 6.5 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)

Over (230.7 total projected points) Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Spread: Cavaliers -10.5

Cavaliers -10.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.6 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.6 points) Total: 238.5 points

238.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)

Over (231.2 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -5.5

Clippers -5.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.4 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 4.4 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)

Over (222.5 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSC

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BOS

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE

