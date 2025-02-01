NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 2

Published 7:31 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 2

The matchups in a Sunday NBA slate sure to please include the Boston Celtics taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Want to improve your chances before today’s NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 2

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Spread: Pistons -4.5
  • Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 6.5 points)
  • Total: 233.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Spread: Cavaliers -10.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.6 points)
  • Total: 238.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (231.2 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Spread: Clippers -5.5
  • Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 4.4 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

