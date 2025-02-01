How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2 Published 9:58 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

There are 21 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Kentucky Wildcats versus the Oklahoma Sooners.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Louisville Cardinals

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Auburn Tigers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 14 Maryland Terrapins

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

Butler Bulldogs at No. 6 UConn Huskies

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SNY

No. 4 USC Trojans at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: CW

CW Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Ole Miss Rebels at No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 17 NC State Wolfpack at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

No. 16 Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 19 California Golden Bears

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Washington Huskies at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 25 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

