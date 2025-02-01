How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2
Published 9:58 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025
There are 21 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Kentucky Wildcats versus the Oklahoma Sooners.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Auburn Tigers at No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 14 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Butler Bulldogs at No. 6 UConn Huskies
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SNY
No. 4 USC Trojans at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 North Carolina Tar Heels at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 1 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Ole Miss Rebels at No. 23 Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 17 NC State Wolfpack at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: The CW
No. 16 Michigan State Spartans at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats at No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs at Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Panthers at No. 19 California Golden Bears
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Washington Huskies at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 25 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5 Texas Longhorns at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
