How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2
Published 8:55 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025
Ranked teams are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule for three games, including the Ohio State Buckeyes squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
