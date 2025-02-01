How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2

Published 8:55 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 2

Ranked teams are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule for three games, including the Ohio State Buckeyes squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 2

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, February 2

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 2

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 2

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 1

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1

Print Article

SportsPlus