How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Sunday, February 2 Published 8:55 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

Ranked teams are on Sunday’s college basketball schedule for three games, including the Ohio State Buckeyes squaring off against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 18 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Memphis Tigers at Rice Owls

Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Oregon Ducks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

