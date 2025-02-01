How to Watch the NBA Today, February 2
Published 5:31 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025
Sunday’s NBA slate features five contests, including the Dallas Mavericks against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
You will find info on live coverage of Sunday’s NBA action right here.
Watch the NBA Today – February 2
Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
