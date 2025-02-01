How to Watch the NBA Today, February 2

Published 5:31 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch the NBA Today, February 2

Sunday’s NBA slate features five contests, including the Dallas Mavericks against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

You will find info on live coverage of Sunday’s NBA action right here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – February 2

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV Channel: ESPN, FDSWI, and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 1

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - February 1

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream – February 1

Where to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live - February 1

Where to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators on TV or Streaming Live – February 1

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on TV or Streaming Live - February 1

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on TV or Streaming Live – February 1

Print Article

SportsPlus