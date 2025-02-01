How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream – February 1 Published 1:41 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

The No. 5 Florida Gators (18-2, 5-2 SEC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

Tennessee is 16-1 when it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at second.

The 75 points per game the Volunteers record are 9.6 more points than the Gators allow (65.4).

Tennessee is 16-2 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

This season, Florida has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.6% from the field.

The Gators are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 43rd.

The Gators score an average of 85.3 points per game, 26 more points than the 59.3 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

When Florida allows fewer than 75 points, it is 16-0.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee puts up 81.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 16.8 points per contest.

The Volunteers give up 57.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 65.2 on the road.

Tennessee is making 8.9 threes per game with a 32.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (7.3 threes per game, 31.9% three-point percentage).

Florida Home & Away Comparison

At home Florida is scoring 85.7 points per game, 3.7 more than it is averaging on the road (82).

The Gators are giving up fewer points at home (59.5 per game) than away (78).

At home, Florida makes 9.1 triples per game, 0.4 fewer than it averages on the road (9.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (35.6%) than on the road (33.3%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/21/2025 Mississippi State W 68-56 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ Auburn L 53-51 Neville Arena 1/28/2025 Kentucky L 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena 2/1/2025 Florida Thompson-Boling Arena 2/5/2025 Missouri Thompson-Boling Arena 2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma – Lloyd Noble Center

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/18/2025 Texas W 84-60 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 1/22/2025 @ South Carolina W 70-69 Colonial Life Arena 1/25/2025 Georgia W 89-59 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 2/1/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 2/4/2025 Vanderbilt Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center 2/8/2025 @ Auburn – Neville Arena

