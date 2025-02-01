How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream – February 1
Published 1:41 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
The No. 5 Florida Gators (18-2, 5-2 SEC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
- Tennessee is 16-1 when it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at second.
- The 75 points per game the Volunteers record are 9.6 more points than the Gators allow (65.4).
- Tennessee is 16-2 when scoring more than 65.4 points.
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- This season, Florida has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.6% from the field.
- The Gators are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 43rd.
- The Gators score an average of 85.3 points per game, 26 more points than the 59.3 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- When Florida allows fewer than 75 points, it is 16-0.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee puts up 81.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 16.8 points per contest.
- The Volunteers give up 57.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 65.2 on the road.
- Tennessee is making 8.9 threes per game with a 32.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (7.3 threes per game, 31.9% three-point percentage).
Florida Home & Away Comparison
- At home Florida is scoring 85.7 points per game, 3.7 more than it is averaging on the road (82).
- The Gators are giving up fewer points at home (59.5 per game) than away (78).
- At home, Florida makes 9.1 triples per game, 0.4 fewer than it averages on the road (9.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (35.6%) than on the road (33.3%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/21/2025
|Mississippi State
|W 68-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|L 53-51
|Neville Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|L 78-73
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|–
|Lloyd Noble Center
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/18/2025
|Texas
|W 84-60
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|1/22/2025
|@ South Carolina
|W 70-69
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/25/2025
|Georgia
|W 89-59
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|2/1/2025
|@ Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/4/2025
|Vanderbilt
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
|2/8/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
|Neville Arena
