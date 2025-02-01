How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream – February 1

Published 1:41 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - February 1

The No. 5 Florida Gators (18-2, 5-2 SEC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
  • Tennessee is 16-1 when it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators sit at second.
  • The 75 points per game the Volunteers record are 9.6 more points than the Gators allow (65.4).
  • Tennessee is 16-2 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points above the 36.6% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • This season, Florida has an 18-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 36.6% from the field.
  • The Gators are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 43rd.
  • The Gators score an average of 85.3 points per game, 26 more points than the 59.3 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
  • When Florida allows fewer than 75 points, it is 16-0.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Tennessee puts up 81.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 64.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 16.8 points per contest.
  • The Volunteers give up 57.3 points per game at home this year, compared to 65.2 on the road.
  • Tennessee is making 8.9 threes per game with a 32.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (7.3 threes per game, 31.9% three-point percentage).

Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Florida is scoring 85.7 points per game, 3.7 more than it is averaging on the road (82).
  • The Gators are giving up fewer points at home (59.5 per game) than away (78).
  • At home, Florida makes 9.1 triples per game, 0.4 fewer than it averages on the road (9.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (35.6%) than on the road (33.3%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/21/2025 Mississippi State W 68-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/25/2025 @ Auburn L 53-51 Neville Arena
1/28/2025 Kentucky L 78-73 Thompson-Boling Arena
2/1/2025 Florida Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
2/5/2025 Missouri Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
2/8/2025 @ Oklahoma Lloyd Noble Center

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/18/2025 Texas W 84-60 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/22/2025 @ South Carolina W 70-69 Colonial Life Arena
1/25/2025 Georgia W 89-59 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
2/1/2025 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
2/4/2025 Vanderbilt Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
2/8/2025 @ Auburn Neville Arena

