How to Pick the Penguins vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 1
Published 12:50 am Saturday, February 1, 2025
Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or have your eyes set on building a parlay, Saturday’s game at 7:00 PM ET between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators features a variety of betting options. Before the puck drops, check out our best bets for this matchup.
Penguins vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.2 goals)
- Pittsburgh and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) 26 times this season.
- There have been 21 Nashville games with more than 6.5 goals this season.
- The total for this game (6.5) is 0.9 more than the combined scoring averages for the Penguins (2.89) and the Predators (2.66).
- These two teams are allowing a combined 6.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this contest’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Penguins Moneyline: -110
- The Penguins are 7-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Pittsburgh is 8-6 (victorious in 57.1% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.
- The Penguins’ implied moneyline win probability is 52.4% in this contest.
Predators Moneyline: -110
- In Nashville’s 19 games as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has four wins.
- The Predators have won four games with moneyline odds of -110 or longer (in 19 such games).
- Nashville’s implied probability to win is 52.4% based on the moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 3
Penguins Points Leaders
- Sidney Crosby has been important to Pittsburgh’s offense this season, putting up 55 points in 53 games.
- Rickard Rakell is another of Pittsburgh’s top contributors currently with 42 total points (23 goals and 19 assists) to his name.
- Through 45 games, Bryan Rust has proven himself as another option for Pittsburgh. He has 39 points (19 goals and 20 assists).
- In 24 games played this season, Alex Nedeljkovic (10-9-4) has given up 74 goals.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his team with 49 points (one per game). He has recorded 18 goals and 31 assists in 50 games (playing 18:48 per game).
- Jonathan Marchessault’s 39 points this season, including 15 goals and 24 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.
- Nashville’s Roman Josi has 35 points, courtesy of nine goals (fifth on team) and 26 assists (second).
- Juuse Saros has an 11-20-6 record this season, with an .899 save percentage (39th in the league). In 38 games, he has 926 saves, and has allowed 104 goals (2.9 goals against average).
Penguins’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/25/2025
|Kraken
|L 4-1
|Away
|-108
|1/27/2025
|Sharks
|L 2-1
|Away
|-178
|1/29/2025
|Utah Hockey Club
|W 3-2
|Away
|+120
|2/1/2025
|Predators
|–
|Home
|-110
|2/4/2025
|Devils
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7/2025
|Rangers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8/2025
|Flyers
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|L 5-2
|Away
|-192
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|L 3-1
|Home
|-146
|1/31/2025
|Sabres
|L 4-3
|Away
|-125
|2/1/2025
|Penguins
|–
|Away
|-110
|2/3/2025
|Senators
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7/2025
|Blackhawks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/8/2025
|Sabres
|–
|Home
|–
Pittsburgh vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena
