How to Pick the Penguins vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – February 1 Published 12:50 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

Whether you’re wanting to make a single bet or have your eyes set on building a parlay, Saturday’s game at 7:00 PM ET between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators features a variety of betting options. Before the puck drops, check out our best bets for this matchup.

Penguins vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

Pittsburgh and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) 26 times this season.

There have been 21 Nashville games with more than 6.5 goals this season.

The total for this game (6.5) is 0.9 more than the combined scoring averages for the Penguins (2.89) and the Predators (2.66).

These two teams are allowing a combined 6.8 goals per game, 0.3 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Penguins Moneyline: -110

The Penguins are 7-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Pittsburgh is 8-6 (victorious in 57.1% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

The Penguins’ implied moneyline win probability is 52.4% in this contest.

Predators Moneyline: -110

In Nashville’s 19 games as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has four wins.

The Predators have won four games with moneyline odds of -110 or longer (in 19 such games).

Nashville’s implied probability to win is 52.4% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 3

Penguins Points Leaders

Sidney Crosby has been important to Pittsburgh’s offense this season, putting up 55 points in 53 games.

Rickard Rakell is another of Pittsburgh’s top contributors currently with 42 total points (23 goals and 19 assists) to his name.

Through 45 games, Bryan Rust has proven himself as another option for Pittsburgh. He has 39 points (19 goals and 20 assists).

In 24 games played this season, Alex Nedeljkovic (10-9-4) has given up 74 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his team with 49 points (one per game). He has recorded 18 goals and 31 assists in 50 games (playing 18:48 per game).

Jonathan Marchessault’s 39 points this season, including 15 goals and 24 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Nashville.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has 35 points, courtesy of nine goals (fifth on team) and 26 assists (second).

Juuse Saros has an 11-20-6 record this season, with an .899 save percentage (39th in the league). In 38 games, he has 926 saves, and has allowed 104 goals (2.9 goals against average).

Penguins’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/25/2025 Kraken L 4-1 Away -108 1/27/2025 Sharks L 2-1 Away -178 1/29/2025 Utah Hockey Club W 3-2 Away +120 2/1/2025 Predators – Home -110 2/4/2025 Devils – Home – 2/7/2025 Rangers – Away – 2/8/2025 Flyers – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/25/2025 Ducks L 5-2 Away -192 1/29/2025 Canucks L 3-1 Home -146 1/31/2025 Sabres L 4-3 Away -125 2/1/2025 Penguins – Away -110 2/3/2025 Senators – Home – 2/7/2025 Blackhawks – Away – 2/8/2025 Sabres – Home –

Pittsburgh vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PPG Paints Arena

