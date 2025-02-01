February 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 8:21 pm Saturday, February 1, 2025

The Columbus Blue Jackets versus the Dallas Stars is one of many strong options on today’s NHL schedule.

If you are looking for how to watch today’s NHL action, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch February 2 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream New Jersey Devils @ Buffalo Sabres 1 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Philadelphia Flyers @ Colorado Avalanche 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Anaheim Ducks 4 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Dallas Stars 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Florida Panthers 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ New York Rangers 6 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ Utah Hockey Club 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Vancouver Canucks 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Seattle Kraken 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

