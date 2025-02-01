Buy Tickets for Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Nashville Predators on February 1 Published 5:55 am Saturday, February 1, 2025

When the Pittsburgh Penguins face the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Rickard Rakell and Jonathan Marchessault should be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Penguins vs. Predators Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, February 1

Saturday, February 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Penguins (-111)

Penguins (-111) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Penguins Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Sidney Crosby 53 16 39 55 Rickard Rakell 52 23 19 42 Bryan Rust 45 19 20 39 Erik Karlsson 53 5 28 33 Evgeni Malkin 47 8 25 33 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 50 18 31 49 Jonathan Marchessault 50 15 24 39 Roman Josi 46 9 26 35 Steven Stamkos 50 17 15 32 Ryan O’Reilly 47 14 15 29

Penguins vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Penguins’ 2.9 average goals per game add up to 153 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Pittsburgh ranks 31st in total goals against, giving up 3.6 goals per game (189 total) in NHL play.

The Penguins’ 26% power-play conversion rate ranks sixth-best in the NHL this season.

The Predators have scored 133 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 30th in the league.

Nashville’s 161 total goals given up (3.2 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.

The Predators have the NHL’s 17th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 21.09%.

