Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 31?
Published 12:52 am Friday, January 31, 2025
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Steven Stamkos a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in 15 of 49 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
- He has nine goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 16.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 170 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|16:03
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|3
|2
|1
|17:00
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:19
|Away
|W 4-1
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
