Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 31? Published 12:52 am Friday, January 31, 2025

On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jonathan Marchessault going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Sabres?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 13 of 49 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated three goals and 13 assists.

Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.9%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 170 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 0 0 0 20:50 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 4 1 3 18:20 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: