Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 31? Published 12:52 am Friday, January 31, 2025

In the upcoming tilt versus the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 15 of 49 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.1% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/29/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 19:49 Home L 3-1 1/25/2025 Ducks 2 0 2 22:01 Away L 5-2 1/23/2025 Sharks 2 2 0 14:47 Away W 6-5 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

