Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Sabres on January 31?
Published 12:52 am Friday, January 31, 2025
In the upcoming tilt versus the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in 15 of 49 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.
- He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.1% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/29/2025
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:49
|Home
|L 3-1
|1/25/2025
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/23/2025
|Sharks
|2
|2
|0
|14:47
|Away
|W 6-5
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|17:52
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|4
|2
|2
|19:12
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|15:58
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|22:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|15:03
|Away
|W 4-1
Predators vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
