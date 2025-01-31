Tennessee vs. Florida Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – February 1 Published 1:48 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

Saturday’s contest features the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-4, 4-4 SEC) and the No. 5 Florida Gators (18-2, 5-2 SEC) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 73-70 victory for Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on February 1.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Tennessee. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 141.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -4.5

Tennessee -4.5 Point total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -184, Florida +152

Tennessee vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 73, Florida 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida

Pick ATS: Florida (+4.5)

Florida (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)

Tennessee is 13-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida’s 14-6-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Volunteers are 8-13-0 and the Gators are 8-12-0. The teams average 160.3 points per game, 18.8 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests, while Florida has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 15.7 points per game with a +330 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.0 points per game (171st in college basketball) and give up 59.3 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

Tennessee records 35.2 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) while conceding 27.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.1 boards per game.

Tennessee connects on 1.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.7 (93rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.9.

The Volunteers rank 93rd in college basketball with 99.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 78.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.0 per game (50th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.1 (145th in college basketball).

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators are outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game, with a +397 scoring differential overall. They put up 85.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and give up 65.4 per outing (34th in college basketball).

Florida ranks second in the country at 41.6 rebounds per game. That’s 11.4 more than the 30.2 its opponents average.

Florida hits 9.3 three-pointers per game (51st in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (159th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 per game its opponents make, at a 27.9% rate.

Florida wins the turnover battle by 1.6 per game, committing 10.7 (110th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.3.

