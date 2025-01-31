Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a bet on Stamkos in the Predators-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus is -11, in 18:04 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos has 32 points overall, with at least one point in 25 different games.
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.
- In 25 of the 49 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 49 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with six multi-point games.
Sabres Defensive Insights
- The Sabres have given up 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.
- The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|49
|Games
|0
|32
|Points
|0
|17
|Goals
|0
|15
|Assists
|0
