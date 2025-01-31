Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a bet on Stamkos in the Predators-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus is -11, in 18:04 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has 32 points overall, with at least one point in 25 different games.

On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.

In 25 of the 49 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 49 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

The Sabres have given up 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.

The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 49 Games 0 32 Points 0 17 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

