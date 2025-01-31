Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

The Nashville Predators, including Steven Stamkos, play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a bet on Stamkos in the Predators-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus is -11, in 18:04 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has 32 points overall, with at least one point in 25 different games.
  • On the power play he has nine goals, plus five assists.
  • He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.
  • In 25 of the 49 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 49 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with six multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • The Sabres have given up 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.
  • The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
49 Games 0
32 Points 0
17 Goals 0
15 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game - January 31

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Print Article

SportsPlus