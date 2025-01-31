Safety tips for freezing weather Published 10:17 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Harlan County has been embraced by severely cold weather recently, This brings up the question of what steps should people take to stay safe and warm when hit with subfreezing temperatures which can lead to power outages, water outages, impassable roads and other issues.

Harlan County Emergency Management Director Stephen Lewis provided information on what precautions to take before freezing weather hits.

“We want everybody to prepare for being isolated for 72 hours,” Lewis said. “You should have enough water, propane or kerosene – whatever you use for heat – in case water and electricity goes out.”

Lewis explained 72 hours is a large enough time frame for help to get to you if necessary.

“Help should be able to get to you before then, but worst-case scenario, 72 hours is a good number to shoot for,” Lewis said. “Have reserves of water and food in the house.”

According to Lewis, food supplies should be canned or packaged in a way as to not requiring refrigeration.

“You should have ways to cook in case you don’t have electricity,” Lewis said.

Lewis mentioned an outside gas or propane grill can be a great asset should the electricity remain off for an extended period.

It is important to have any medical needs met, including keeping a supply of necessary medications.

“Pharmacies may give you an extra supply so you can keep medications on hand,” Lewis said.

He noted people should speak with their doctors or pharmacists about keeping an emergency supply of medications.

It is important to consider safety when using an alternate heat source.

“Anything with an open flame is going to build up carbon monoxide in the house,” Lewis said. “Ventalation is important, so pay attention to that.”

Lewis pointed out that a home CO2 detection device is beneficial.

Always read safety directions on any heating device before using it in your home.

“It seems the safest option is probably propane,” Lewis said. “If propane is leaking you can smell it…but there are lots of different choices out there.”

Lewis added while heat and water are the most important areas to take care of it is also important to remember seemingly small items such as a can opener.

Keeping an eye on the weather forecast is also helpful.

“Everybody has their favorite site they like getting their information from,” Lewis said. “The National Weather Service is our go to.”

Lewis stressed weather forecasts are not always accurate more than 48 hours out, so it is important to keep an eye on them in case the forecast changes.

Pets and other animals should be kept safe during cold weather.

“Pay attention to your outside pets,” Lewis said. “That’s a big thing people tend to forget about. They’ll put food out, but the water bowl will be frozen, and they won’t be able to get water, so pay attention to them when it gets cold.”

Do not forget to check on your friends and neighbors.

“Check on your neighbors, especially elderly neighbors,” Lewis said. “They might have somebody who comes and checks on them, but they can’t get out and shovel sidewalks. Just keep in communication with them and make sure they’re alright.”