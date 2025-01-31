Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 46 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.

He has accumulated at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.

On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 22 times this season in games with a set points prop (45 opportunities).

Through 46 games, he has 28 points, with three multi-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.

The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 46 Games 0 28 Points 0 14 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

