Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • In 46 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
  • O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 22 times this season in games with a set points prop (45 opportunities).
  • Through 46 games, he has 28 points, with three multi-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.
  • The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
46 Games 0
28 Points 0
14 Goals 0
14 Assists 0

