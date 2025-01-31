Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on O’Reilly’s props against the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -115, Under: -115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 46 games, O’Reilly has averaged 17:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -13.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 23 games, and has 28 points in all.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus four assists.
- O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 22 times this season in games with a set points prop (45 opportunities).
- Through 46 games, he has 28 points, with three multi-point games.
Sabres Defensive Insights
- The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.
- The Sabres are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Sabres
id: