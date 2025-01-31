Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 45 games, Josi has averaged 23:40 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -22.
  • Josi has 35 points overall, getting at least one point in 24 different games.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.
  • Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.
  • The Sabres have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
45 Games 0
35 Points 0
9 Goals 0
26 Assists 0

