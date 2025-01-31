Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025
Roman Josi will be in action Friday when his Nashville Predators play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -168, Under: +130)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Josi Prop Insights
- In 45 games, Josi has averaged 23:40 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -22.
- Josi has 35 points overall, getting at least one point in 24 different games.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 14 assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 24 games this season, with 11 multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Sabres Defensive Insights
- The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.
- The Sabres have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Josi vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|45
|Games
|0
|35
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|26
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: