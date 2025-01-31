Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 1 Published 10:16 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-26) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (26-20) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on FDSIN and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Pacers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Pacers 120 – Hawks 112

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 6.5)

Pacers (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-7.6)

Pacers (-7.6) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

The Hawks (20-28-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.2% of the time, 10.5% less often than the Pacers (24-22-0) this season.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 4-6 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Indiana and its opponents have gone over the over/under 58.7% of the time this season (27 out of 46). That’s more often than Atlanta and its opponents have (28 out of 48).

The Pacers have a .615 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (16-10) this season, better than the .467 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (14-16).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers Performance Insights

With 115.9 points per game on offense, the Pacers are ninth in the NBA. Defensively, they allow 114.8 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.

While Indiana is in the bottom five in the NBA in rebounds per game with 41.7 (fifth-worst), it ranks 17th in the league with 44.2 rebounds allowed per game.

The Pacers are putting up 28.5 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2024-25.

Indiana is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.9 turnovers per contest (13th-ranked).

So far this season, the Pacers are sinking 12.8 threes per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.6% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 11th in the league offensively (115.3 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (118.5 points conceded).

On the boards, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.2 per game). It is 23rd in rebounds conceded (45 per game).

At 29 assists per game, the Hawks are fifth-best in the league.

Atlanta is the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.4) but second-best in turnovers forced (16.3).

In 2024-25 the Hawks are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: