Pacers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – February 1
Published 10:16 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-26) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (26-20) on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 5:00 PM ET on FDSIN and FDSSE.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSIN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Pacers 120 – Hawks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Pacers (- 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pacers (-7.6)
- Pick OU:
Under (239.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 232.3
- The Hawks (20-28-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.2% of the time, 10.5% less often than the Pacers (24-22-0) this season.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Atlanta is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 4-6 ATS record Indiana racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.
- Indiana and its opponents have gone over the over/under 58.7% of the time this season (27 out of 46). That’s more often than Atlanta and its opponents have (28 out of 48).
- The Pacers have a .615 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (16-10) this season, better than the .467 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (14-16).
Pacers Performance Insights
- With 115.9 points per game on offense, the Pacers are ninth in the NBA. Defensively, they allow 114.8 points per contest, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- While Indiana is in the bottom five in the NBA in rebounds per game with 41.7 (fifth-worst), it ranks 17th in the league with 44.2 rebounds allowed per game.
- The Pacers are putting up 28.5 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2024-25.
- Indiana is averaging 12.8 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.9 turnovers per contest (13th-ranked).
- So far this season, the Pacers are sinking 12.8 threes per game (18th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.6% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 11th in the league offensively (115.3 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (118.5 points conceded).
- On the boards, Atlanta is eighth in the NBA in rebounds (45.2 per game). It is 23rd in rebounds conceded (45 per game).
- At 29 assists per game, the Hawks are fifth-best in the league.
- Atlanta is the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (15.4) but second-best in turnovers forced (16.3).
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.3%).
