Pacers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 1
Published 6:39 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (22-26) have six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, in their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (26-20) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, February 1 at 5:00 PM ET. The Pacers have four players on the injury report.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Pacers are coming off of a 133-119 victory against the Pistons in their most recent game on Wednesday. Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 37 points for the Pacers in the victory.
The Hawks’ last contest was a 137-115 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday. Zaccharie Risacher scored a team-leading 30 points for the Hawks in the loss.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Isaiah Jackson
|PF
|Out For Season
|Calf
|7
|5.6
|1
|James Wiseman
|C
|Out For Season
|Calf
|6
|1
|0
|Bennedict Mathurin
|SG
|Questionable
|Illness
|16.4
|5.9
|1.9
|Andrew Nembhard
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|10.6
|3.5
|5.2
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|18.9
|10
|5
|Trae Young
|PG
|Probable
|Hamstring
|22.5
|3.3
|11.4
|Clint Capela
|C
|Out
|Back
|9.4
|9
|1.2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Personal
|10
|2.8
|2
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FDSIN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pacers
|-5.5
|236.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.