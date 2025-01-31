Pacers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – February 1 Published 6:39 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (22-26) have six players on the injury report, including Trae Young, in their matchup with the Indiana Pacers (26-20) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, February 1 at 5:00 PM ET. The Pacers have four players on the injury report.

The Pacers are coming off of a 133-119 victory against the Pistons in their most recent game on Wednesday. Pascal Siakam scored a team-high 37 points for the Pacers in the victory.

The Hawks’ last contest was a 137-115 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday. Zaccharie Risacher scored a team-leading 30 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Jackson PF Out For Season Calf 7 5.6 1 James Wiseman C Out For Season Calf 6 1 0 Bennedict Mathurin SG Questionable Illness 16.4 5.9 1.9 Andrew Nembhard SG Questionable Back 10.6 3.5 5.2

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Jalen Johnson SF Out For Season Shoulder 18.9 10 5 Trae Young PG Probable Hamstring 22.5 3.3 11.4 Clint Capela C Out Back 9.4 9 1.2 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Personal 10 2.8 2

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FDSIN and FDSSE

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -5.5 236.5

