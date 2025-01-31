NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, February 1
Published 7:31 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
The NBA lineup today is not one to miss. The outings include the Orlando Magic squaring off against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.
Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – February 1
Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Spread: Pacers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 7.6 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (232.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -14.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.6 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSOK, and KWTV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and KENS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
