NBA Best Bets: Pacers vs. Hawks Picks for February 1 Published 6:39 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-26) are underdogs (+5.5) as they try to end a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (26-20) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs on FDSIN and FDSSE.

Want to make an informed wager on Saturday’s game? Discover the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) right here.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Pacers vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Pacers (- 5.5)

Against the spread, Indiana is 24-22-0 this season.

Atlanta has 20 wins in 48 games against the spread this year.

The Pacers are 8-7 as 5.5-point favorites or more.

The Hawks have an ATS record of 9-9 as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (236.5)





The Pacers and their opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points in 16 of 46 games this season.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 236.5 points in 24 of 48 outings.

Indiana’s games this season have had an average of 231.4 points, 5.1 fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

The average total for Atlanta’s games this season is 234.5 points, two fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks are the NBA’s eighth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 13th-ranked Pacers.

This game features the league’s 28th-ranked (Hawks) and 15th-ranked (Pacers) scoring defenses.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Pacers (-235)

This season, the Pacers have been favored 26 times and won 16, or 61.5%, of those games.

The Hawks have come away with 14 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Indiana has won seven of its 10 games, or 70%, when favored by at least -235 on the moneyline.

This year, Atlanta has won five of 13 games when listed as at least +195 or better on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Pacers, based on the moneyline, is 70.1%.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: