Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 5:37 am Friday, January 31, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Buffalo Sabres. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Sabres game? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 49 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -10, and is averaging 18:19 on the ice.
- Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 28 games, with 39 points in total.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 9.9%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 27 times this season in games with a set points prop (48 opportunities).
- In 49 games played this season, he has recorded 39 points, with eight multi-point games.
Sabres Defensive Insights
- The Sabres have allowed 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.
- The Sabres are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|49
|Games
|0
|39
|Points
|0
|15
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|0
