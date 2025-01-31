Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Buffalo Sabres. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Sabres game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 49 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -10, and is averaging 18:19 on the ice.
  • Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 28 games, with 39 points in total.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 9.9%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet 27 times this season in games with a set points prop (48 opportunities).
  • In 49 games played this season, he has recorded 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • The Sabres have allowed 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.
  • The Sabres are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
49 Games 0
39 Points 0
15 Goals 0
24 Assists 0

