Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 5:37 am Friday, January 31, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Buffalo Sabres. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Sabres game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -175, Under: +135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +130, Under: -168)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 49 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of -10, and is averaging 18:19 on the ice.

Marchessault has gotten at least one point in 28 games, with 39 points in total.

He has three goals on the power play, and also 13 assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 9.9%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 27 times this season in games with a set points prop (48 opportunities).

In 49 games played this season, he has recorded 39 points, with eight multi-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

The Sabres have allowed 170 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.

The Sabres are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 49 Games 0 39 Points 0 15 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

