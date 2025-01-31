How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1
Published 8:54 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
There are 16 games featuring a ranked team on Saturday’s college basketball schedule.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 5 Florida Gators at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Providence Friars at No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 Missouri Tigers at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas State Wildcats at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 21 Louisville Cardinals at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CW
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 Michigan State Spartans at USC Trojans
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 6 Houston Cougars
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 UConn Huskies at No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: MyNetworkTV
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
