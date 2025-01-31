How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1

Published 8:54 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Saturday, February 1

There are 16 games featuring a ranked team on Saturday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 5 Florida Gators at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

Providence Friars at No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm

  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 Missouri Tigers at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Kansas State Wildcats at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers at Northwestern Wildcats

  • Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at Oklahoma Sooners

No. 21 Louisville Cardinals at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears

No. 7 Michigan State Spartans at USC Trojans

  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 6 Houston Cougars

North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

No. 25 UConn Huskies at No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

