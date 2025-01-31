How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, February 1 Published 8:54 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

There are 16 games featuring a ranked team on Saturday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 5 Florida Gators at No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

Providence Friars at No. 15 St. John’s Red Storm

Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 20 Missouri Tigers at No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

Kansas State Wildcats at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 17 Wisconsin Badgers at Northwestern Wildcats

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

No. 21 Louisville Cardinals at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET TV channel: CW

Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears

Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 7 Michigan State Spartans at USC Trojans

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 6 Houston Cougars

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

No. 25 UConn Huskies at No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SECN

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

id: