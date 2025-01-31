How to Watch the Pacers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 1 Published 8:54 pm Friday, January 31, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-26) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (26-20) on February 1, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on FDSIN and FDSSE.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE

Pacers Stats Insights

This season, the Pacers have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

Indiana is 21-7 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Pacers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Pacers put up 115.9 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 118.5 the Hawks give up.

Indiana is 16-2 when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pacers have allowed to their opponents.

Atlanta is 14-7 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank sixth.

The Hawks put up an average of 115.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 114.8 the Pacers allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together an 18-11 record in games it scores more than 114.8 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pacers have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 118 points per game, compared to 114.2 per game away from home.

Indiana gives up 116 points per game in home games, compared to 113.9 away from home.

The Pacers are making 13.6 threes per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 2.9% points better than they’re averaging away from home (12.2 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks average 116.6 points per game, 2.3 more than away (114.3). Defensively they allow 119.1 points per game at home, 1.1 more than on the road (118).

At home Atlanta is giving up 119.1 points per game, 1.1 more than it is on the road (118).

At home the Hawks are averaging 28.7 assists per game, 0.5 less than away (29.2).

Pacers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Isaiah Jackson Out For Season Calf James Wiseman Out For Season Calf Bennedict Mathurin Questionable Illness Andrew Nembhard Questionable Back

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Hamstring Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Personal Clint Capela Out Back

