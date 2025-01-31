How to Watch the Pacers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 1
Published 8:54 pm Friday, January 31, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-26) hope to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (26-20) on February 1, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on FDSIN and FDSSE.
Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE
Pacers Stats Insights
- This season, the Pacers have a 49.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% higher than the 47.8% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.
- Indiana is 21-7 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.
- The Pacers put up 115.9 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 118.5 the Hawks give up.
- Indiana is 16-2 when scoring more than 118.5 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pacers have allowed to their opponents.
- Atlanta is 14-7 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank sixth.
- The Hawks put up an average of 115.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 114.8 the Pacers allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together an 18-11 record in games it scores more than 114.8 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Pacers have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 118 points per game, compared to 114.2 per game away from home.
- Indiana gives up 116 points per game in home games, compared to 113.9 away from home.
- The Pacers are making 13.6 threes per game with a 39.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 2.9% points better than they’re averaging away from home (12.2 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hawks average 116.6 points per game, 2.3 more than away (114.3). Defensively they allow 119.1 points per game at home, 1.1 more than on the road (118).
- At home Atlanta is giving up 119.1 points per game, 1.1 more than it is on the road (118).
- At home the Hawks are averaging 28.7 assists per game, 0.5 less than away (29.2).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Jackson
|Out For Season
|Calf
|James Wiseman
|Out For Season
|Calf
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Questionable
|Illness
|Andrew Nembhard
|Questionable
|Back
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Hamstring
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Personal
|Clint Capela
|Out
|Back