How to Watch the NBA Today, February 1

On a Saturday NBA card that includes nine exciting matchups, the Sacramento Kings versus the Oklahoma City Thunder is one to see in particular.

If you are searching for how to watch today’s NBA play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – February 1

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSFL

KJZZ and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSSE

FDSIN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: ALT and FDSSE

ALT and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and YES

SCHN and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSOK, and KWTV

NBCS-CA, FDSOK, and KWTV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSNX

MNMT2 and FDSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSUN and KENS

FDSSUN and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily

KATU, KUNP, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

