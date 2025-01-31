Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres face off on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:15 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -16.

He has had at least one point in 17 games, and has 20 points in all.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

In 16 of the 46 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered a point in 17 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.

The Sabres have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 48 Games 0 20 Points 0 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

id: