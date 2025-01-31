Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025
Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres face off on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nyquist’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:15 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -16.
- He has had at least one point in 17 games, and has 20 points in all.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 14.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
- In 16 of the 46 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered a point in 17 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Sabres Defensive Insights
- The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, conceding 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of -16, the team is 24th in the league.
- The Sabres have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|48
|Games
|0
|20
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
id: