Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31

Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres meet at KeyBank Center on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • In 49 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -7.
  • He has had at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 31 games this season, with 14 multiple-point games.

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sabres Defensive Insights

  • The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.
  • The Sabres have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo
49 Games 0
49 Points 0
18 Goals 0
31 Assists 0

