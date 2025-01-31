Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31
Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025
Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres meet at KeyBank Center on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 49 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -7.
- He has had at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 31 games this season, with 14 multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Sabres Defensive Insights
- The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.
- The Sabres have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Sabres
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|49
|Games
|0
|49
|Points
|0
|18
|Goals
|0
|31
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: