Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sabres Game – January 31 Published 5:38 am Friday, January 31, 2025

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Buffalo Sabres meet at KeyBank Center on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network

NHL Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 49 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -7.

He has had at least one point in 31 games, and has 49 points in all.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 21 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 48 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 31 games this season, with 14 multiple-point games.

Sabres Defensive Insights

The Sabres rank 26th in goals against, allowing 170 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -16.

The Sabres have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 20.9 hits and 14.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Sabres

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 49 Games 0 49 Points 0 18 Goals 0 31 Assists 0

